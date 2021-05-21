Covid-19 vaccines have spawned nine new billionaires: Campaign group
PARIS: Profits from Covid-19 jabs have helped at least nine people become billionaires, a campaign group said yesterday, calling for an end to pharmaceutical corporations' "monopoly control" on vaccine technology.
"Between them, the nine new billionaires have a combined net wealth of US$19.3 billion (S$26 billion), enough to fully vaccinate all people in low-income countries 1.3 times," The People's Vaccine Alliance said.
The alliance, a network of organisations and activists campaigning for an end to property rights and patents for inoculations, said its figures were based on the Forbes Rich List data.
"These billionaires are the human face of the huge profits many pharmaceutical corporations are making from the monopoly they hold on these vaccines," said Ms Anna Marriott from charity Oxfam, which is part of the alliance.
In addition to the new mega-rich, eight existing billionaires have seen their combined wealth increase by US$32.2 billion thanks to the vaccine roll-out, the alliance said.
Topping the list of new vaccine billionaires were Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel and BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin.
Three other billionaires are co-founders of the Chinese vaccine firm CanSino Biologics.
The research comes ahead of the G-20 Global Health Summit today, which has been a lightning rod for growing calls to temporarily remove intellectual property protections on Covid-19 vaccines. Proponents say doing so would boost production in developing countries and address the dramatic inequity in access. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now