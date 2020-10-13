Covid-19 virus can survive on banknotes, glass for up to 28 days

MELBOURNE/SYDNEY: The virus that causes Covid-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, Australian researchers said yesterday, highlighting the need for cleaning and handwashing to combat the virus.

Findings from the study done by Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, appear to show that in a very controlled environment the virus remained infectious for longer than other studies have found.

CSIRO researchers found that at 20 deg C, the Sars-COV-2 virus remained infectious for 28 days on smooth surfaces such as plastic banknotes and glass found on mobile phone screens.

The study was published in Virology Journal.

By comparison, the Influenza A virus has been found to survive on surfaces for 17 days.

"It really reinforces the importance of washing hands and sanitising where possible and certainly wiping down surfaces that may be in contact with the virus," said the study's lead researcher Shane Riddell.

The study involved drying virus in an artificial mucus on a range of surfaces at concentrations similar to samples from Covid-19 patients and then recovering the virus over a month.

Experiments done at 20, 30 and 40 deg C showed the virus survived longer at cooler temperatures, longer on smooth surfaces than on complex surfaces such as cotton.

All the experiments were done in the dark to remove the impact of ultraviolet light, as research has shown direct sunlight can kill the virus.