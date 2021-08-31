Covid booster shots for the vulnerable not a luxury: WHO Europe head

COPENHAGEN: A third-dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe and is "not a luxury", the World Health Organisation (WHO) said yesterday.

The WHO said earlier this month data did not indicate a need for booster shots, while topping up already fully vaccinated people would further widen the availability gap between rich and lower-income countries.

"A third dose of vaccine must not be a luxury booster (that is) taken away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab.

It is basically a way to keep the most vulnerable safe," Dr Hans Kluge, head of WHO Europe, told a press briefing.

"We have to be a little bit careful with the booster shot, because there is not yet enough evidence," he said.

"But more and more studies show that a third dose keeps vulnerable people safe, and this is done by more and more countries in our region," he said.