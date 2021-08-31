Covid booster shots for the vulnerable not a luxury: WHO Europe head
COPENHAGEN: A third-dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe and is "not a luxury", the World Health Organisation (WHO) said yesterday.
The WHO said earlier this month data did not indicate a need for booster shots, while topping up already fully vaccinated people would further widen the availability gap between rich and lower-income countries.
"A third dose of vaccine must not be a luxury booster (that is) taken away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab.
It is basically a way to keep the most vulnerable safe," Dr Hans Kluge, head of WHO Europe, told a press briefing.
"We have to be a little bit careful with the booster shot, because there is not yet enough evidence," he said.
"But more and more studies show that a third dose keeps vulnerable people safe, and this is done by more and more countries in our region," he said.
Dr Kluge also warned yesterday that another 236,000 people could die from Covid-19 in Europe by Dec 1, sounding the alarm over rising infections and stagnating vaccine rate on the continent. - REUTERS, AFP
