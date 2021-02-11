Crashed Sriwijaya Air jet had engine thrust imbalance: Report

Divers with debris found near Lancang Island, north of Jakarta, during search operations for the Sriwijaya Air plane that disappeared after take-off from Jakarta on Jan 9.

JAKARTA: The Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed last month killing 62 people had an imbalance in engine thrust that eventually led the plane into a sharp roll and then a final dive into the sea, a preliminary report by investigators said yesterday.

When the 26-year-old Boeing 737-500 plane reached 8,150 feet after take-off, the left engine throttle lever moved back while the right lever stayed in its original position, Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) said in its report.

"We don't know if it is broken or not, but it is an anomaly because the left moved far back, the right did not as though it was stuck," KNKT investigator Nurcayho Utomo said.

At about 10,900 feet, the autopilot disengaged and the plane rolled to the left more than 45 degrees and started its dive, according to the report.

The Sriwijaya accident is Indonesia's third major airline crash in just over six years, and it has shone a spotlight on the country's poor air safety record.

There had been two prior problems reported with the plane's autothrottle system that automatically controls engine power based on maintenance logs, but the issue was rectified on Jan 5, four days before the crash, KNKT said.

A working autothrottle is not required for a plane to be dispatched as pilots can control the thrust levers manually with their hands.

Divers are still searching for the plane's cockpit voice recorder which could help investigators understand the actions taken by the pilots, both of whom were experienced with 17,900 hours of flying time for the captain and 5,100 hours for the first officer.

The report highlighted the importance of upset recovery training for pilots and the recognition of repetitive plane defects, just over six years after an AirAsia Indonesia crash where those were among the issues raised.

KNKT said that following the crash, Sriwijaya had taken safety actions including adding upset recovery training in its next pilot proficiency check and reminding engineers that repetitive defects must be handled in accordance with safety manuals.