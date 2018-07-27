Cricket legend claims victory in Pakistan elections

(Above) Mr Imran Khan's party had a strong lead in early results. (Right) His supporters. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP

(Above) Mr Imran Khan's party had a strong lead in early results. (Right) His supporters. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP

ISLAMABAD Pakistan cricket legend turned opposition stalwart Imran Khan claimed victory yesterday in the country's tense elections, after accusations of poll rigging by rival parties.

"We were successful and we were given a mandate," Mr Khan said in a live broadcast, adding there was "no politician victimisation" in the contest.

Results were still being tallied yesterday, hours after his supporters took to the streets to celebrate winning an election that opponents have said the powerful military rigged in his favour.

The unprecedented delay, along with a strong lead in early results for Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, have fuelled fears over the legitimacy of the exercise.

Newspapers and television channels have been predicting victory for PTI since late Wednesday.

By Thursday partial, unofficial results gave him at least 100 seats so far in the National Assembly, the lower House.

A majority of 137 seats is needed to form a government.

At press time, the authorities had not yet confirmed when they expect to announce the results.

The short but acrimonious campaign season boiled down to a two-way race between PTI and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, whose brother, Shahbaz, is leading its campaign.

Mr Khan, who captained Pakistan to their World Cup cricket victory in 1992, vowed during the campaign to tackle widespread graft while building an "Islamic welfare state".

But he was dogged by accusations he was benefiting from a "silent coup" by the generals, who targeted the PML-N.

OUSTED

Sharif was ousted from power last year and jailed over a corruption conviction days before the vote, removing Mr Khan's most dangerous rival.

This election will mark only the second civilian transfer of power in Pakistan's 71-year history, and comes at a time when relations with on-off ally the US are volatile.- AFP, REUTERS