Croatia rocked by quake

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck north of the Croatian capital Zagreb yesterday, damaging buildings, sending many people into the streets, burying vehicles in rubble and causing several fires. As of press time, there were no reports of fatalities, but one child is in critical condition, the authorities said. Firefighting and rescue operations were ongoing at several locations, Reuters quoted the Zagreb Fire Department as saying. "It lasted over 10 seconds. By far the strongest I have ever felt," one witness said, adding that the earthquake was followed by several aftershocks.