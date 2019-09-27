Croc spotters patrol Aussie skies

Australia's crocodile country could become safer thanks to drones known as "croc spotters", which were tested near Cairns, Queensland, yesterday. Armed with a world-first artificial intelligence algorithm, they can identify the reptiles in creeks and on beaches. Crocodile attacks are rare, but five (two fatal) in Queensland's touristic north in 2017 to 2018 and unusual sightings more than 40km inland had the authorities worried, AFP reported. The algorithm's designers said it is 93 per cent accurate, while the naked eye is less than 20 per cent accurate.