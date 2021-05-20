Crowds for Pfizer jab in Philippines may result in superspreader event

MANILA The huge crowd that turned up for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine hoping to be better protected against Covid-19 could ironically become a superspreader event, Filipino health reform advocate Tony Leachon warned on Tuesday.

Despitereminders by the authorities and experts to take any vaccine offered to them, the Filipinos' preference for certain vaccine brandsled to queues at sites offering Pfizer shots, and the near-empty venues where Sinovac or AstraZeneca vaccines were rolled out.

One factor driving the "huge crowd is the brand of the vaccine, due to the science-based approach and real world experience of success Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States (have had)", Dr Leachon said.

Hearing that the Pfizer vaccine would be offered in Manila and Paranaque cities, thousands of people - most of them walk-ins without vaccination appointments - crowded a mall in Paranaque City and ignored social distancing protocols.

With Manila having only 900 slots for the Pfizer jab, thousands lined up as early as 3am. There were 18 other sites on the same day for Sinovac, but queues were a lot shorter throughout the day.

"How can they text people from all over the city to come to a vaccination site... and have them fight over a limited number of doses," journalist Kenneth Guda said.

There were 4,700 new infections yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,159,071.