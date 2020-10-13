Curbs introduced in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor as Covid-19 cases soar

Malaysia on Oct 12 has a cumulative total of 16,220 cases, with 5,039 active cases. Two more deaths were reported, to raise the total to 159.

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, along with the state of Selangor, will be placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from midnight tomorrow following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

These three areas, often called the Klang Valley by Malaysians, are the most densely populated in the country, with a population of some seven million people.

"To prevent further spreading of the infection, the National Security Council has agreed to impose the conditional MCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya," said Senior Minister (Security cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

"This will come into force from midnight Oct 14 until Oct 27," he said.

The partial lockdown called CMCO ended four months ago on June 10, when Malaysia started the recovery MCO by reopening most businesses and allowing social activities.

The recovery MCO is generally still in place today, except in Sabah.

Under the conditional MCO, most industries can remain open as long as they take precautions such as taking temperatures of workers and practising social distancing.

But places of worship, schools and kindergartens will be shut and sporting activities banned.

The authorities will mount roadblocks to curb vehicular travel out of and into KL, Putrajaya and Selangor.

Similar curbs will be extended across the whole of Sabah.

Malaysia's Health Ministry has requested an additional 1,899 contract medical officers to be appointed to the public healthcare system to face the pandemic.

Malaysia said on Saturday that 579 of its healthcare workers have been infected since the pandemic began, with eastern Sabah state hit hard in the last two weeks.

The country reported 563 new cases on Sunday, with nearly half detected in Sabah. The total number of cases has gone up to 16,220 cases, said the ministry. There were two new deaths , raising the toll to 159.

INDONESIA & PHILIPPINES

Indonesia reported 3,267 infections yesterday, the smallest daily rise since Sept 14, and 91 deaths, data showed.

It has a total of 336,716 cases and 11,935 deaths.

The Philippines reported 3,564 cases yesterday, its biggest daily tally since Sept 19, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 342,816.