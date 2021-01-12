Dad of cop killed in attack on US Capitol: 'I'll never get over this'

Officer Brian Sicknick died after engaging with the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol.

WASHINGTON: His first big assignment was working at former President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009.

Officer Brian Sicknick had just been sworn in with the US Capitol Police, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

"He loved his job," his father, Mr Charles Sicknick, said. "I'll never get over this."

Mr Sicknick, 42, died on Thursday night, a day after engaging with a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the US Capitol.

Mr Sicknick was pepper-sprayed and hit in the head, his father said. Ambulance crews resuscitated him twice as he was rushed to hospital, but he died the next day.

His death is being investigated as a homicide by Washington police. The FBI is assisting.

HALF MAST

Hundreds of officers lined a street near the Capitol to honour the slain policeman as his remains were driven by. The White House lowered its flags to half mast on Sunday, two days after flags at the Capitol were lowered in his honour.

Another officer is being hailed for his role steering an angry mob away from the Senate chambers. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman was seen getting rioters to move away from the Senate.

In the confrontation, Mr Goodman puts himself between a man and a hallway leading to the Senate chambers, then shoves the person to induce the crowd to chase him in the opposite direction.