Dad pulls son’s body out after Penang landslide

The landslide occurred after heavy rains hit Penang from last Thursday afternoon.

GEORGE TOWN: Indonesian Asman Hamid's heart broke when he realised the body he had helped pull out of the ground after the landslide in Jalan Bukit Kukus, Paya Terubong in George Town, Penang, was that of his 19-year-old son.

Said the victim's aunt Ramziah: "The father was with members of the police force and firemen during the search for his son Samsul on Friday.

"He had taken off his shoes and was digging the earth when he pulled Samsul out."

When Mr Asman, 62, realised it was his son, he hugged the body tight, she said.

The fifth, sixth and seventh bodies were recovered by rescuers yesterday.

They were killed in the catastrophe, which occurred after heavy rains hit the state from last Thursday afternoon, causing a landslide in the area of the Bukit Kukus paired road construction site at about 1.15pm on Friday.

Ms Ramziah said the family will take Mr Samsul's body back to Indonesia once the post-mortem is completed.

Mr Asman, a Malaysian permanent resident, and his wife were at the Penang Hospital Forensic Department on Friday evening at 4.50pm.

He was dishevelled, shoeless and covered in mud from the search for Mr Samsul, his third child. Mr Asman said he had received a call from one of his son's friends, who had asked him to go to the scene of the landslide.

"When I got home, my wife was crying," he said.

His son had arrived in Malaysia two months ago and started work there.