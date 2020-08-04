Danang outbreak spreads to factories in Vietnam

A novel coronavirus outbreak that began in the Vietnamese city of Danang more than a week ago has spread to at least four factories there with a combined workforce of about 3,700, state media reported yesterday.

Four cases were found at the plants in different industrial parks in the central city, which collectively employ 77,000 people, the Lao Dong newspaper said.

Vietnam reported 21 infections yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 642. All the new cases are linked to Danang.

The country of 96 million, praised widely for its decisive measures to combat the coronavirus, is battling new clusters of infection after having gone more than three months without detecting any domestic transmission.

The source of the new outbreak is unclear but it has spread to at least 10 places, including the capital, Hanoi, and the business hub of Ho Chi Minh City, infecting 174 people and killing six.

Meanwhile, more than 27 million people in the Philippines - about a quarter of the population - will go back into lockdown today after overwhelmed health workers warned the country was losing the battle against the coronavirus.

Since the beginning of June, when much of the country emerged from one of the world's longest stay-at-home orders, confirmed infections in the archipelago have increased fivefold, surging past 100,000.

The new restrictions announced by President Rodrigo Duterte late on Sunday apply to the capital Manila and four surrounding provinces on the main island of Luzon.

For the next two weeks, public transport will be halted and domestic flights grounded.

People have been ordered to stay home unless they need to buy essential goods or exercise outdoors.

TAKEAWAY

Only a limited number of businesses will be allowed to operate and restaurants will be permitted to do takeaways only.

"We really fell short. Nobody anticipated this," Mr Duterte said.

The country yesterday recorded 3,226 cases and 46 deaths. Total cases have reached 106,330 and deaths 2,104.

Indonesia recorded 1,679 cases yesterday, bringing its total to 113,134. There were 66 deaths, taking the toll to 5,302.