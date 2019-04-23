Danish billionaire loses three children in Sri Lanka blasts

COPENHAGEN Three of the four children of Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen were killed in the Easter day attacks in Sri Lanka, a spokesman for his clothing retail group Bestseller said yesterday.

Danish media have reported that Mr Holch Povlsen, his wife Anne and their four children were in Sri Lanka on vacation at the moment of the attacks.

"I can confirm that three children have been killed," Mr Jesper Stubkier, the communications manager for Bestseller, said in a statement, AFP reported.

"We ask you to respect the privacy of the family and we therefore have no further comments."

Considered to be Denmark's richest man, Mr Holch Povlsen, 46, is also the main shareholder in the online fashion retailer ASOS.

He inherited Bestseller from his parents who founded the firm in 1975.

The group, which includes brands such as Vero Moda, Only and Jack & Jones, has more than 3,000 stores in 70 countries.

Mr Holch Povlsen is believed to be the largest landowner in Scotland after buying a string of historic estates.

He and Ms Anne hold an estimate 81,000ha of the Highlands, and are planning to rewild the landscape to preserve it for future generations, according to a Guardian report last month.

According to Forbes, he has a net worth of US$7.9 billion (S$10.7 billion).