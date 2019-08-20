Danish PM: Selling Greenland to US is an absurd idea

COPENHAGEN : The idea of selling Greenland to the United States is absurd, Denmark's Prime Minister said on Sunday after an economic adviser to President Donald Trump confirmed the US interest in buying the world's largest island, which is an autonomous Danish territory.

"Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the newspaper Sermitsiaq during a visit to Greenland.

Despite the development being greeted internationally with widespread hilarity and also with indignation in Greenland and Denmark, Mr Trump confirmed to reporters later on Sunday that he had discussed the possibility of purchasing the island.

"The concept came up and I said certainly, strategically it's interesting and we'd be interested, but we'll talk to (Denmark) a little bit," he said, stressing that it was "not number one on the burner" for the government.Mr Trump is due to visit Copenhagen early next month, when the Arctic will be on the agenda in meetings with Ms Frederiksen and Prime Minister Kim Kielsen of Greenland, an island rich in minerals and oil.

Earlier on Sunday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow had confirmed media reports that Mr Trump had privately discussed with his advisers the idea of buying Greenland.

"I don't want to predict an outcome. I'm just saying the President, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look at a Greenland purchase," Mr Kudlow told Fox News.

When asked if he would consider trading a US territory for Greenland, Trump replied that "a lot of things could be done." "Essentially, it's a large real estate deal," he said.