Dead Mongolian model's dad to meet Mahathir, says he has suffered

Dr Setev Shaariibuu (right) with lawyer Ramkarpal Singh at a press conference after a meeting with Malaysia's new attorney-general Tommy Thomas.

KUALA LUMPUR After 12 years of perseverance, Dr Setev Shaariibuu said he hopes to seek justice and closure over the death of his daughter.

Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu was murdered in 2006.

"I have suffered a lot for the past 12 years. My life has been ruined as if it's just been destroyed by a tsunami," he said through a translator at a press conference yesterday.

He said that he did not receive justice previously and claimed that the previous government did everything to prevent the truth from emerging.

When asked about his meeting with Dr Mahathir Mohamad today, he said he understood the Prime Minister was paying attention to the case.

"We are at the starting line now and we will see what will happen," he added.

Dr Shaariibuu is now taking care of his daughter's two sons - aged 14 and 20.

When asked about rumours that he was paid money by a prominent politician to close the case, he denied it. "I have heard this kind of rumour but it's not true," he said.

The family's lawyer, Mr Ramkarpal Singh, confirmed that Dr Shaariibuu would meet Dr Mahathir in Putrajaya.

Dr Shaariibuu met Attorney General Tommy Thomas yesterday on the possibility of reopening the case.

Mr Singh said after the meeting: "We are quite optimistic that in light of this discussion with the new AG, the case can be investigated further."

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun had said last month that the police had not found any grounds to reopen investigations into the case.

Ms Altantuya, 28, is believed to have been shot dead before her body was blown to bits with explosives in a forest near the Subang Dam in Puncak Alam, Shah Alam in 2006.