Deadly Nipah virus kills 10 in southern India, puts 90 in quarantine

A deadly virus carried by fruit bats has killed at least 10 people in southern India and more than 90 people are in quarantine, a top health official said yesterday.

Other deaths are suspected to have been caused by Nipah virus, and the authorities have ordered emergency measures to control the outbreak.

"We can confirm that five people have died from the Nipah virus," said Kerala state health surveillance officer K.J. Reena.

Media reports said 10 people had died, but officials said final tests had not been completed on other suspicious deaths.

Nine people have been admitted to hospital with symptoms resembling the virus, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) says is fatal in 70 per cent of cases, Dr Reena added. One of the nine has tested positive for Nipah.

"We also traced 94 people who had come in contact with the ones who died and they have been quarantined as a precaution," Dr Reena added.