Delaying second Covid-19 vaccine dose can help reduce deaths: Study

LONDON: Giving a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine but delaying a second dose among people younger than 65 could lead to fewer people dying of the disease, but only if certain conditions are met, a predictive modelling study showed.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, there is debate over whether to extend the gap between doses to give as many people as possible some protection, or stick to the intervals designated in clinical trials.

The US study, published in the British medical journal, used a simulation model based on a "real-world" sample of 100,000 US adults and ran scenarios to forecast potentially infectious interactions under different conditions.

SPECIFIC CONDITIONS

"The results suggest that under specific conditions, a decrease in cumulative mortality, infections, and hospital admissions can be achieved when the second vaccine dose is delayed," wrote the researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.