Delhi prepares to vote on Sunday

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi fired up a big rally in a hot Delhi late Wednesday as India's almost seven-week election approaches its conclusion.

"When work is done with good intentions, it also yields results. Inflation used to be on the rise, it is now under control," Mr Modi told the crowd of several tens of thousands.

The world's biggest election with 900 million voters began on April 11, and on Sunday, it is Delhi's turn to cast ballots on the penultimate voting day of seven before the event ends on May 19.

Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all seven Delhi parliamentary seats in 2014, and hopes to fend off a mounting challenge from the Congress Party and local upstart the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The AAP, formed on an anti-corruption plank in 2012, stormed to power in Delhi state elections in 2015 under its charismatic but polarising leader, Mr Arvind Kejriwal.