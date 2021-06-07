Delta Covid-19 variant 40% more infectious than Alpha: UK minister

LONDON The Delta variant of the coronavirus is estimated to be 40 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant that caused the last wave of infections in Britain, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said yesterday.

But people who have received two doses of vaccine should be equally protected against either variant, he added.

"That figure, around 40 per cent more transmissible, is... the latest advice I have," Mr Hancock told Sky News.

The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, is now the dominant strain in Britain, according to Public Health England figures. It was the Alpha variant, previously called the Kent variant, that forced Britain into lockdown in January.

Mr Hancock said the 40 per cent figure came from the government body of scientific advisers, Sage.

The emergence of the Delta variant may threaten the government's provisional June 21 deadline for lifting the curbs.

JUDGMENT

"We will look at the data for another week and then make a judgment," Mr Hancock told the BBC yesterday.

He nevertheless stressed that those who have had two doses of vaccine should be protected against illness from the Delta variant.

So far hospitalisations are "broadly flat", with very few hospitalised after receiving both vaccine doses, he added.