Delta variant behind more than 80 per cent of US cases: Fauci

WASHINGTON : The Delta variant of the coronavirus is the cause of more than 80 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the US, but the authorised vaccines remain more than 90 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths, said top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci during a US Senate hearing on Tuesday.

The more contagious Delta variant was first found in India earlier this year.

It has since become the dominant version of the virus in the US and many other countries. It has been detected in more than 90 nations worldwide.