Delta variant pushes US cases, hospitalisations to six-month high

A patient is admitted to a hospital in Florida, which set a new single-day record with 28,317 Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

NEW YORK: Coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in the United States are at a six-month high, fuelled by the rapid spread of the Delta variant across swathes of the country grappling with low vaccination rates.

Nationwide, Covid-19 cases have averaged 100,000 for three days in a row, up 35 per cent over the past week, according to a Reuters tally of public health data. Louisiana, Florida and Arkansas reported the most new cases in the past week, based on population.

Hospitalisations rose 40 per cent and deaths, a lagging indicator, registered an 18 per cent uptick in the past week.

NEW RECORD

Florida set a new single-day record with 28,317 cases on Sunday, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalisations in Florida have been at record highs for eight days in a row, according to the Reuters analysis.

Most Florida children are due back in the classroom this week as some school districts debate whether to require masks for students.

Holding signs, mask proponents and opponents gathered at the Pinellas County Schools building near St Petersburg on Monday where the school board called a special session to discuss mask protocols.

The head of the nation's second-largest teachers' union on Sunday announced a shift in course by backing mandated vaccinations for US teachers in an effort to protect students who are too young to be inoculated.

The number of children hospitalised with Covid-19 is rising across the country, a trend health experts attribute to the Delta variant being more likely to infect children than the original Alpha strain.

With the virus once again upending Americans' lives after a brief summer lull, the push to vaccinate those still reluctant has gained fresh momentum.

In the latest development, the Pentagon on Monday said that it will seek President Joe Biden's approval by the middle of next month to require military members to get vaccinated.

But fears about the Delta variant seem to not have dampened the mood in Sturgis, a small town in South Dakota that welcomed hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The city of Sturgis has partnered with health officials to provide Covid-19 self-test kits to rally-goers, but the event does not require proof of vaccination or mask-wearing.

Last year, health officials cited the rally as a super-spreader event that contributed to an autumn surge in the Midwest.

While cases and hospitalisations were relatively low in South Dakota when the event started on Aug 7, 2020, three months later, the state set a record for hospitalised Covid-19 patients and new infections.