Delta's viral load 300 times higher than original coronavirus: Study

SEOUL People infected with the more transmissible Delta variant have a viral load 300 times higher than those with the original version of the Covid-19 virus, when symptoms are first observed, a South Korea study found.

But the amount gradually decreased over time - to 30 times in four days and over 10 times in nine days - and it matched levels seen in other variants after 10 days, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said yesterday.

The higher load means the virus spreads far more easily from person to person, increasing infections and hospitalisations, Health Ministry official Lee Sang-won said.

"But it does not mean Delta is 300 times more infectious... we think its transmission rate is 1.6 times the Alpha variant, and about two times the original version of the virus," the official said.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus was first identified in India and the Alpha variant in Britain.

To avoid the spread of the Delta variant, now the dominant strain, the KDCA urged people to immediately get tested when developing symptoms and avoid in-person meetings.

The study compared the viral load of 1,848 patients infected with the Delta variant with 22,106 people who had other strains.

South Korea reported 1,509 new coronavirus cases for Monday, raising the total to 239,287 infections, with 2,228 deaths.