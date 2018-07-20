Democrats call for Trump’s interpreter to testify on summit

Demonstrators rallying against Russian influence on US President Donald Trump and calling attention to his knowledge of the meddling in the presidential election. PHOTO: EPA

WASHINGTON: Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday pushed for Congress to subpoena US President Donald Trump's interpreter, amid a growing sense of alarm over the private summit in Helsinki between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders held a closed-door negotiation with no other officials present save for the their interpreters. Democrats said the woman who translated for Mr Trump - and the notes she likely took - could provide critical information.

"We want the interpreter to come before the committee. We want to see the notes," Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told MSNBC.

Lawmakers have expressed concern about Mr Trump's positive take on Mr Putin.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Jeanne Shaheen have also called for the interpreter to testify. Mrs Shaheen said the hearing could help lawmakers and the people "determine what was specifically discussed and agreed to on the US' behalf".

Mr Blumenthal wants to see "the whole national security team, beginning with (National Security Adviser) John Bolton", brought before Congress to provide details on the meeting.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker was "looking into precedent" to see if it was viable.

The White House is likely to swat away the request and invoke executive privilege, arguing no president is required to reveal private conversations and that an aide should not be compelled to do so either.

Said Mr Corker: "In future, would any notes even be allowed to be taken if you started doing this kind of thing?"

He said a better option would be to grill Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.