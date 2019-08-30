Democrats to investigate Trump's proposal to host G-7 at his resort

WASHINGTON: US House Democrats plan to investigate President Donald Trump's proposal to host the next Group of Seven summit at a Florida golf resort he owns, saying the move would violate constitutional prohibitions against officials profiting from government business.

At the G-7 meeting of major industrial nations in Biarritz, France, on Monday, Mr Trump said his administration was studying the possibility of hosting next year's summit at the Trump National Doral golf resort near Miami, but insisted he would not personally profit from the resort's selection.

Mr Trump said a final decision had not been made.

"The President's personal financial interests are clearly shaping decisions about official US government activities," House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and another senior Democrat on the panel said in a statement on Wednesday.

The White House declined to comment on the statement.

PROHIBITED

Constitutional clauses prohibit government officials from receiving emoluments such as salaries, fees and profits from foreign and domestic governments without congressional approval.

Democrats, who control the House, would be unlikely to give Mr Trump such approval.

Mr Nadler and Representative Steve Cohen, chair of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, said hosting the G-7 at the Trump resort would represent "perhaps the first publicly known instance in which foreign governments would be required to pay President Trump's private businesses in order to conduct business with the United States".

The House Judiciary Committee is considering whether to recommend Mr Trump's impeachment to the full House and has cited violations of the emoluments clauses as potentially impeachable offences.