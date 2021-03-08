Democrats push Biden’s $2.6 trillion Covid relief bill through Senate

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion (S$2.6 trillion) Covid-19 relief plan in a party-line vote after an all-night session that was delayed repeatedly as the Republican minority tried but failed to push through around three dozen amendments.

The plan passed in a 50-49 vote with the support of every Democrat but no Republicans.

It is one of the largest stimulus bills in US history and gives Mr Biden his first major legislative win since taking office in January. The partisan victory was made possible by Democrats winning two Senate seats in the Georgia special elections in January, giving them narrow control of the chamber.

The final bill includes US$400 billion in one-time payments of $1,400 to many Americans, with a phase-out starting for those with annual incomes above $75,000. It also includes US$300 a week in extended jobless benefits for the 9.5 million people thrown out of work in the crisis.

Democrats agreed to reduce those benefits from US$400 a week in order to secure passage in the Senate.

About US$350 billion in aid was also set aside for state and local governments that have seen the pandemic blow a hole in their budgets.