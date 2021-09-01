Devastation, despair in Louisiana in wake of Hurricane Ida

Mr Theophilus Charles sitting forlornly inside his house, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida, in Houma, Louisiana. He witnessed the roof being torn off and felt the whole house shaking.

LOUISIANA Sitting on his front porch, 70-year-old Theophilus Charles was still visibly in shock as he described Sunday night when Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the US Gulf Coast, ripped through Louisiana and destroyed his home.

"I ain't got a dry spot in the house," he said, choking up.

"My roof fell, I lost all my clothes, my furniture, my appliances, everything."

"I was born here. We went through all the major hurricanes here. So I figure, I will stay here and ride this one out," Mr Charles said on Monday.

Lying in the front room, he saw the roof blow off and felt the whole house shaking. He hopes never to have to endure another hurricane again.

At least one person was killed in Louisiana and more fatalities were expected, Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters as Ida headed north as a tropical storm.

Virtually no one in Louisiana has electricity and many water systems are also out, Mr Edwards added. Energy company Entergy said customers in the hardest-hit areas could experience power outages for weeks.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state, ordering federal assistance to bolster recovery efforts.

"I need help," said Mr Charles, standing in the debris-strewn ruin of his home, sunlight streaming through holes in the ceiling and the side of the house where a wall was blown away.

"If anyone out there can help me, please do. Because I ain't got nowhere and I lost everything that I had. And there is nothing I can do with this. ...You cannot simply repair this."