Developer's lawyers hired thugs who started riot: Malaysian minister

A burnt car that was flipped upside down during the riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple.

PUTRAJAYA: Lawyers working for the developer involved in the Sri Maha Mariamman temple issue hired thugs that led to the riots, said Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said police investigations revealed that the leader of the group that instigated the conflict was handed RM150,000 (S$49,200) by the lawyers, which was used to pay the thugs involved RM150 to RM300 each.

"Because they hired Malays to 'take care of things' at a Hindu temple, you can imagine the reaction it would trigger.

"As an example, imagine what would happen if you send Hindus to take care of a mosque?" said Mr Muhyiddin at a press conference yesterday.

Mr Muhyiddin said the two lawyers who paid the thugs were among the 21 arrested.

One City Development has denied hiring thugs.

In a press statement issued by the subsidiary of MCT, it "categorically denies hiring or authorising the hiring of thugs to initiate the riots" at the temple.

"The personnel onsite were directed to provide logistical support and assist in the orderly relocation under police watch.

"It continues to cooperate with the police authorities in the investigation of the incident," it added.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had stern words for the rioters, calling the attack on firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim "attempted murder".

"Although we want to be liberal and allow for demonstrations, but trying to kill is not a demonstration. It is attempted murder," he said after visiting Mr Muhammad Adib, who is critically injured, at the National Heart Institute yesterday.

"Without modern medical assistance, he would be dead by now. That is murder," he added.

Dr Mahathir said the temple committee should have alerted the police when the thugs trespassed on temple grounds.

"They should have alerted police that individuals were trespassing on temple grounds, but they didn't. Instead they took matters into their own hands, which led to the riot," he added.

The decision on the temple will be announced in Parliament today, he said.

Another version of events about what happened to Mr Muhammad Adib has emerged.

The Sri Maha Mariamman temple task force claims the firefighter was not beaten up but was actually hit by a fire engine.

Task force secretary V. K. Regu said in a press conference yesterday that there are three videos circulating on social media that shows the fire engine reversing suddenly, with Mr Muhammad Adib directly behind it.

"If you see the video, it shows the fireman being hit by the fire engine as it reversed and he was thrown against a fire rescue van that was behind the fire engine.

"The video also shows that the crowd did not hit the fireman, but actually tried to alert the fire engine to stop and brought the injured fireman to the hospital," he claimed in a press conference at the temple yesterday.