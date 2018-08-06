Dhaka police fire tear gas, student protesters urged to return home

DHAKA Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged students yesterday to go home as police fired tear gas during an eighth day of unprecedented protests over road safety.

Tens of thousands of students have brought parts of Dhaka to a standstill after two teenagers were killed by a speeding bus.

Bangladesh's transport sector is widely seen as corrupt, unregulated and dangerous.

The unrest quickly spread.

The authorities have shut down mobile Internet services across swathes of the country, officials and local media said.

On Saturday, the protests took a violent turn in Dhaka, with more than 100 people injured as police fired rubber bullets at demonstrators.

A car carrying US Ambassador Marcia Bernicat was also attacked by "armed men", but she escaped unscathed, the embassy said.

The violence continued yesterday with police firing tear gas into a large crowd marching towards an office of the ruling Awami League party, an AFP correspondent said.

Ms Hasina warned a "third party" could sabotage the protests and put the safety of demonstrators at risk.

"That is why I request all guardians and parents to keep their children at home. Whatever they have done is enough."

Some young people were rushed to hospital on Saturday after being attacked, allegedly by pro-government activists, witnesses said.

Police denied they fired rubber bullets or tear gas at the protesters. However, hospital staff said dozens of people have been injured, some seriously, and injuries were consistent with rubber bullets.

The Awami League has denied allegations that its officials beat up students.

The country's biggest-circulation newspaper Prothom Alo said 3G and 4G services were shut down for 24 hours from late Saturday, shortly after the violence broke out. Wireless and wired networks appear to be unhindered.

A senior telecom official said the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission slowed down the Internet "at the order of the government".