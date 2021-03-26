Digital artwork by robot sold at auction for more than $900,000
HONG KONG : A digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia was sold at an auction yesterday for US$688,888 (S$927,800) in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT).
NFTs are digital signatures saved on blockchain ledgers that allow anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items.
Sophia produced its art in collaboration with 31-year-old Italian digital artist Andrea Bonaceto.
The robot has combined elements from Mr Bonaceto's works, art history and its own physical drawings or paintings on various surfaces multiple times in a process that her creator, Mr David Hanson, describes as "iterative loops of evolution".
Titled Sophia Instantiation, the digital work is a 12-second MP4 file showing the evolution of Mr Bonaceto's portrait into Sophia's digital painting, and is accompanied by a physical artwork painted by Sophia on a printout of its self-portrait. - REUTERS
