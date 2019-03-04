World

Dingoes put down after French tourists mauled on Australian island

A dingo.PHOTO: BOB TAMAYO

Attack was second recent one at popular Aussie holiday spot of Fraser Island

Mar 04, 2019 06:00 am

SYDNEY Two dingoes have been put down after a French mother and son were mauled at an Australian tourist island, authorities said yesterday, the second attack in the popular spot in just over a month.

Paramedics said the pair had just stepped out of a vehicle at the World Heritage-listed Fraser Island off the Queensland state coast on Thursday evening when they came across a pack of dingoes.

"The couple panicked and ran back towards the vehicle and it was that time when the pack actually chased them and attacked," Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Michael Augustus said on Friday.

The woman had "multiple superficial bites, predominantly to the lower limbs" while the boy had "significant wounds to his legs, arms and face", he said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital in a stable condition.

The pair were believed to be French tourists, with local media reporting that the boy was aged nine and the woman in her 20s.

One dingo involved in the attack was captured and euthanised by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers on Friday and another was put down yesterday, the state's environment department said in a statement.

In January, a six-year-old boy was mauled by the native animal as he ran up a dune on the island.

Fraser, the world's largest sand island, is known for its beaches - and dingoes.- AFP

