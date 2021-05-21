Diplomatic moves towards Israel-Palestine ceasefire gather pace

GAZA: Diplomatic moves towards a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict gathered pace yesterday.

A senior official in the Hamas militant group predicted a ceasefire within days, but an Israeli minister said Israel would halt its offensive only when it had achieved its goals.

An Egyptian security source said the sides had agreed in principle to a ceasefire but details needed to be worked out.

A Hamas political official, Mr Moussa Abu Marzouk, said he believed the efforts to reach a ceasefire would succeed.

"I expect a ceasefire to be reached within a day or two, and (it) will be on the basis of mutual agreement."

Asked on Israel's public radio if a ceasefire would begin today, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said: "No. We are definitely seeing very significant international pressure... we will finish the operation when we decide we have attained our goals."