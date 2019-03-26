Directors plead not guilty to more charges over Johor pollution

The three men were charged with dumping chemical waste on Sunday.

JOHOR BARU Two directors of a used-tyre processing company were slapped with more charges by the Malaysian Sessions Court yesterday for polluting.

Singaporean Wang Jing Chao, 34, and his Malaysian partner Yap Yoke Liang, 36, face 15 charges each to which they pleaded not guilty.

According to the charges, Wang and Yap failed to manage the company's scheduled waste under the Environment Quality Act.

They were alleged to have committed the offence on March 12 at around 12.25pm at P Tech Resources, located along Jalan Nibong 2 in the Tanjung Langsat Industrial Area. The two accused were also alleged to have caused air pollution for failing to carry out regular monitoring under the same rule.

They committed the offence at the same place, time, location and date.

Wang and Yap could be fined not more than RM100,000 (S$33,200) or imprisoned for not more than two years or both upon conviction.

Meanwhile, P Tech Resources, also faces 15 charges and the company, represented by Yap and Wang, pleaded not guilty to those as well.

Judge Jailani Rahman then set April 30 for the mention of the case before setting bail at RM15,000 for each of the accused in each case involving scheduled waste and another RM3,000 for each case involving air pollution.

Judge Jailani also ordered Wang to have a Malaysian surety and report to the Pasir Gudang police station on the first day of every month until the case is over.

On Sunday, Wang and Yap, together with the company's lorry driver N. Maridass, were charged with dumping chemical waste into Sungai Kim Kim.