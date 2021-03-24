‘Disgraceful’ sex acts in Parliament rock Australia’s government

SYDNEY: Leaked videos of staff from Australia's conservative government performing sex acts in Parliament left Prime Minister Scott Morrison's administration facing another major scandal yesterday.

Mr Morrison, already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations including a case of a female government adviser allegedly raped by a colleague, called the acts "disgraceful" and "absolutely shameful".

The videos and photos, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistleblower, were first revealed by The Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late Monday.

The graphic images have prompted fresh outrage from female lawmakers and the public, coming on the heels of the rape allegations that sparked mass nationwide protests.