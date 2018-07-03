Divers closing in on likely location of those trapped in Thai cave

MAE SAI, THAILAND Rescue teams found all 12 boys and their coach alive in a cave in Thailand yesterday, according to a high ranking person involved in the search and rescue operation.

The group - including boys between the ages of 11 and 16 years old - had been missing for nine days. They were found about 400m from a chamber called Pattaya Beach.

"We found all 13 safe... we will take care of them until they can move," Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

"Our first mission is accomplished. Now we are trying to get them out," he added.

They were discovered by naval special forces, he said.

The challenge now will be to extract the party safely, with rising water and mud impeding access, BBC reported.

"They are all safe but the mission is not completed," the governor told a press conference at the command centre at the cave entrance. Our mission is to search, rescue and return. So far we just found them. Next mission is to bring them out from the cave and send them home."

The governor said they would continue to drain water out of the cave while sending doctors and nurses to dive into the cave to check the health of the boys and their coach.

"If the doctors say their physical condition is strong enough to be moved, they will take them out from the cave," he said.

"We will look after them until they can return to school."