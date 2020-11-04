Divided America will struggle to heal even after election: Report

Nearly 80 per cent of Biden and Trump supporters say they have few or no friends who support the other candidate, according to a report by the Pew Research Centre.

LOS ANGELES : The poison that courses through the divisive politics in the US will linger and continue to inflict pain on families and lives long after yesterday's election is over.

Take lifelong Democrat Mayra Gomez. She told her 21-year-old son five months ago that she was voting for US President Donald Trump in yesterday's election. And his reaction? He cut her out of his life.

"He specifically told me, 'You are no longer my mother, because you are voting for Trump,'" Ms Gomez, 41, a personal care worker in Milwaukee said.

Their last conversation was so bitter that she is not sure they can reconcile, even if Mr Trump loses his re-election bid.

DIFFICULT TO REPAIR

"The damage is done. In people's minds, Trump is a monster. It is sad. There are people not talking to me any more, and I am not sure that will change," said Ms Gomez, who is a fan of Mr Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants and handling of the economy.

Ms Gomez is not alone in thinking the bitter splits within families and among friends over Mr Trump's tumultuous presidency will be difficult, if not impossible, to repair.

In interviews with 10 voters - five Trump supporters and five backing Democratic candidate Joe Biden - few could see the wrecked personal relationships caused by Mr Trump's tenure fully healing, and most believed them destroyed forever.

"Unfortunately, I don't think national healing is as easy as changing the president," said Ms Jaime Saal, a psychotherapist from Rochester Hills, Michigan.

"It takes time and effort, and it takes both parties - no pun intended - being willing to let go and move forward," she said.

Ms Rosanna Guadagno, 49, said her brother disowned her after she refused to support Mr Trump four years ago.

Last year, her mother suffered a stroke, and her brother - who lived in the same California city as her mother - did not let her know when their mother died six months later. She was told the news after three days in an e-mail from her sister-in-law.

"I was excluded from everything that had to do with her death, and it was devastating," said Ms Guadagno, a social psychologist .