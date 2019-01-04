‘Don’t believe rumours’ of Malaysian King abdicating

KOTA BARU : Kelantan's Deputy Menteri Besar Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah yesterday asked the public not to believe in speculation that the Malaysian King will be stepping down from the throne.

Mr Amar told reporters that the state government has not received any information about this, Malaysiakini news site reported. He was responding that Sultan Muhammad V will abdicate soon from his role.

The 49-year-old ruler is from Kelantan.

"The state government has no knowledge. If it is a rumour, don't believe it. We shouldn't be surprised because people say many things in rumours, not only about the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, but also the government. So don't believe the rumours," Mr Amar was quoted as saying by the news site.

The king is currently on leave.

Mr Amar is a vice-president in PAS, which controls Kelantan. He said the Attorney-General should step in to stop the circulation of "fake news", New Straits Times online quoted him as saying.

Sultan Muhammad V went on leave from Nov 2 to rest "following treatment", Bernama had reported.

Under Malaysia's unique rotational system among the nine Malay royal houses, the sultans take turns to be appointed the king every five years. Sultan Muhammad V was proclaimed Malaysia's 15th king in December 2016.