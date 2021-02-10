Don’t dismiss AstraZeneca vaccine, urge global health officials

The WHO says the AstraZeneca vaccine is still a vital tool in fighting the pandemic.

GENEVA : The World Health Organisation (WHO) insisted on Monday that the AstraZeneca vaccine was still a vital tool in the global fight against the pandemic, after South Africa delayed the start of its inoculation programme over concerns about its efficacy against a virus variant.

"It is vastly too early to be dismissing this vaccine," said Dr Richard Hatchett, who heads the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which co-leads the Covax vaccine facility with the WHO and Gavi after the AstraZeneca shot ran into a number of setbacks, including questions about its efficacy for people over the age of 65. "It is absolutely crucial to use the tools that we have as effectively as we possibly can," he added.

A trial at Johannesburg's University of Witwatersrand concluded that the vaccine provided only "minimal" protection against mild to moderate Covid-19 caused by the variant first detected in South Africa.

The AstraZeneca jab is a vital part of Covax, which was set up to procure vaccines and ensure their equitable distribution around the world. It accounts for almost all of the 337.2 million vaccine doses Covax is preparing to begin shipping to some 145 countries during the first half of the year, once it receives WHO authorisation.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the trial's findings were "concerning" but stressed that there were "some important caveats", pointing in particular to the small size of the study with only 2,000 participants, urging more research.