Don't mess with this elderly woman

This 75-year-old Asian American proved more than a match for her assailant. When a Caucasian man suddenly hit Madam Xiao Zhen Xie as she was walking along a San Francisco street, she found a wooden board nearby and took him on. Witnesses told CBS San Francisco they saw her pummelling her assailant, who was left bloodied and had to be taken to hospital. The police said the case is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

