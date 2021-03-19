World

Don't mess with this elderly woman

Don't mess with this elderly woman
PHOTO: YOUTUBE/ABC
Mar 19, 2021 06:00 am

This 75-year-old Asian American proved more than a match for her assailant. When a Caucasian man suddenly hit Madam Xiao Zhen Xie as she was walking along a San Francisco street, she found a wooden board nearby and took him on. Witnesses told CBS San Francisco they saw her pummelling her assailant, who was left bloodied and had to be taken to hospital. The police said the case is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

FOR MORE, SEE: Asian-American woman, 75, beats up racist attacker

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges from junta
World

Suu Kyi sees new graft charges from junta

Related Stories

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine's benefits far outweigh risks: WHO

HK defends restraining babies in Covid wards, says it is for ‘safety’

New Covid-19 cases in India highest in more than three months

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD