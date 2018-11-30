Don’t use freedom to cause disunity: Dr M

Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad said in Parliament the government will not limit freedom in reporting but that meant it should be done in a responsible manner.

KUALA LUMPUR: No one makes a mockery of national harmony, said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad yesterday.

He was speaking in Parliament about the riots at Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya on Monday and Tuesday.

He said it was not the intention of the government to punish anyone blindly, but democracy has its limits and everyone must understand these boundaries of democracy, the New Straits Times reported.

"No one can act as one likes in violation of the law and cause anxiety among the people and chaos in the country," he said.

Dr Mahathir said the government will not curtail the freedom in communication and news reporting, but such freedom should be used in a responsible manner.

"It should not be used to fan flames that could bring disunity or a split in racial harmony.

"It is also not the time to point fingers at anyone. The police have been given the responsibility to control the peace and conduct investigations.

"The wrong will be wrong and will face the law," said Dr Mahathir .

He added that people should base their understanding on facts and not rumours.

He said: "It is vital for us to realise that the safety and stability of the country is a collective responsibility. Together, we must work to maintain this peace.

"I urge everyone not to take any action or issue any provocative statements that could cause unhappiness to any parties."

Dr Mahathir said the government has left this matter to the authorities and reminded that everyone should be careful when they issue statements or share any news on the incident.

"There has already been many false news and information that is being spread.

"To politicians as well as non-governmental organisations and others, do not try to make the situation more murky," he said.

RULE OF LAW

Dr Mahathir reminded that the government will uphold the rule of law and will take action against anyone who flouts the law for his own importance.

The government, he said, will not compromise and will act according to the law to ensure the harmony and peace of the country are not taken for granted by anyone.

"I want to stress once again that this is not a racial issue, nor is it related to religion but criminal action that should not be given any room to ruin the relationship among the races in the country," he said.

The land dispute between Sri Maha Mariamman temple and developer One City Development should be resolved through negotiations, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the parties involved in resolving the issue, especially the Selangor government should be open to views from both parties before deciding on a solution.

"The solution to this issue should be negotiated and (in a) secure (manner).

"As for anyone involved in violence, action must be taken seriously taken against them," he said.

"I contacted the Menteri Besar of Selangor and emphasised on the need to provide an explanation.