Dozens hurt in US highway pile-up
A pile-up involving more than 60 cars on a major highway near Williamsburg in Virginia, the US, on Sunday injured dozens of people, said state police. No fatalities were reported, but it took crews hours to clear the roadway and reopen all lanes of traffic, AP reported. The authorities do not yet know the cause of the crash, but fog and icy road conditions were contributing factors, Virginia State Police Sergeant Michelle Anaya said.
