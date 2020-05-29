Dr Mahathir among five sacked from Bersatu party

PETALING JAYA Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has sacked Dr Mahathir Mohamad, his son Mukhriz Mahathir, Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and two others for sitting in the opposition bench during the May 18 parliamentary sitting.

The decision was conveyed to them in a letter by Bersatu organising secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya, which was seen by The Star.

It said: "Through the notice dated May 15, YB Tun informed that his sitting position in Parliament was at the block that is not supporting the Perikatan Nasional government led by the Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is the Bersatu president and acting chairman.

"In the Parliament session on May 18, YB Tun also joined and sat at the opposition bloc. Therefore, it is informed that through clauses 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the Bersatu party constitution, YB Tun's membership in Bersatu is ceased immediately."

The contents of the letter were the same for the others.

SPECULATION

Speculation over the sacking of Dr Mahathir and his supporters had been rife in recent days, as the first Bersatu party polls loomed. Dr Mahathir was the Bersatu chairman and Mr Mukhriz was the Bersatu deputy party president.

Dr Mahathir's departure leaves the party chairmanship vacant. The membership termination also put paid to Mr Mukhriz's bid to unseat Mr Muhyiddin as president in the next party polls, which have been postponed indefinitely, reported The Straits Times.

Former Bersatu secretary-general Marzuki Yahya has claimed the sacking is invalid, as the termination of a party membership has to go through the disciplinary committee and supreme council first.