Dr Mahathir: Up to me to decide fate of Waytha Moorthy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad makes the final decision whether a minister is to be sacked.

That was what he told various parties that called for the resignation of National Unity and Social Well-being Minister P. Waytha Moorthy after the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

He was killed in the riots late last month at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang Jaya, and Mr Waytha Moorthy has been accused by some of failing to reduce ethnic tensions following the incident.

"Well, the people can express their opinion. It's up to me to decide," Dr Mahathir told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked if he was satisfied with Mr Waytha Moorthy's performance so far, Dr Mahathir said: "I'm okay. I feel okay."

The Malaysian Youth Council (MYC) has joined the Malaysian Alliance of Civil Society Organisations in the Universal Periodic Review Process in calling for the resignation of Mr Waytha Moorthy.

MYC president Jufitri Joha said Mr Waytha Moorthy failed in his duties when he slammed the authorities for their slow response to the temple riot.

"This is not the kind of statement a minister should make.

"He was seen as inciting anger among the Indians via his statement. It blamed the police, and this contributed to the death of Muhammad Adib."

An online petition started by another group, Gerakan Pengundi Sedar, demanding Mr Waytha Moorthy step down as a minister and a senator has gained more than 300,000 signatures.

DOMINATE

In a separate development, Dr Mahathir said there was "no way" former Umno members would end up dominating his party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

He said accepting former Umno members into the party did not mean they would take over one day.