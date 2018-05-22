Dr Mahathir’s new Cabinet under opposition alliance sworn in

(Above, from left) Minister of Defence Mohamad Sabu, Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng and Minister of Home Affairs Muhyiddin Yassin.

Malaysia's first female deputy prime minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Minister of Women and Family Development.

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's new Cabinet under the Pakatan Harapan administration was sworn in yesterday, nearly two weeks after the coalition's shocking election win that ended Barisan Nasional's six decades of power.

The 13 federal ministers took their oaths of office in a ceremony at the royal palace presided over by King Sultan Muhammad V.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had announced the 13 names in a statement on Friday and said the Cabinet would eventually have 25 ministers in total.

The appointments have mainly been distributed among the top leadership in the pact's parties, namely Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

Many of the appointees are new to serving under the federal government. They will be guided by seasoned hands such as Dr Mahathir, who first served as prime minister from 1981 to 2003, and former deputy prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who returns to Cabinet with the Home Affairs portfolio.

Malaysia saw its first female deputy prime minister in Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. The PKR president was also made Minister of Women and Family Development.

Taking on the most sought-after portfolios are Selangor Menteri Besar and PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, who is Minister of Economic Affairs, and former Penang chief minister and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, who is the Finance Minister.

First-term lawmaker and former university professor Maszlee Malik from PPBM is Education Minister. PPBM's women's wing chief Rina Harun, another first-term lawmaker, is Rural Development Minister.

PKR women's wing chief Zuraida Kamaruddin is the Housing and Local Government Minister.

DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo is Communications and Multimedia Minister, while the party's vice-chairman M. Kulasegaran is Human Resources Minister.

DAP's national organising secretary Anthony Loke is Transport Minister.

Amanah's president Mohamad Sabu is Defence Minister, while its deputy president Salahuddin Ayub is Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister.