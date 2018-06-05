Dr M’s pick for A-G in doubt not due to secularism

KUALA LUMPUR Support for a secular state is not among the reasons why the Malaysian King disagrees with Mr Tommy Thomas' candidacy for attorney-general (A-G), said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Other reasons have been touted, among them allegations that since Mr Thomas has represented Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in his corruption cases, he would not be impartial.

Dr Mahathir told the press after a state Pakatan Harapan (PH) meeting in Kedah on Sunday that Mr Thomas had not only been Mr Lim's lawyer but also represented Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders, The Star reported.

On whether a new candidate will be proposed if the King rejects Mr Thomas' candidacy, Dr Mahathir said they will follow the law.

Meanwhile, Parti Keadilan Rakyat leader Anwar Ibrahim has been seeking audiences with Malay rulers to assure them that the new government respected the royal institution, the New Straits Times reported.

Mr Anwar wanted to assure them the ruling PH was not being controlled by the Chinese-majority Democratic Action Party (DAP), as claimed by BN in the run-up to last month's general election.

"I told them not to worry because the government was not under DAP, and there were no attempts to eliminate the power of the rulers," Mr Anwar was quoted by news portal The Malaysian Insight (TMI) as saying in a speech at a Malaysian Muslim Youth Association event on Saturday night.

"The constitutional monarch will not lose power."

TMI had said the meetings prompted rumours Mr Anwar was undermining Dr Mahathir by forging a pact with the rulers.

Mr Anwar said: "I would like to stress that there were no such discussions with the rulers."

Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar was the second ruler he met after the constitutional monarch, Sultan Muhammad V.

He said of the meeting with the Johor sultan: "I stressed that all the parties under PH agreed they would defend the status of the constitutional monarchy.

"The second thing he asked was why I supported Dr Mahathir. I said he did a lot and contributed at a time while I was in prison and could not contest.

"We have to convince the people that we are united, to enable Dr Mahathir and the Cabinet to make tough and firm decisions.

"Like the investigation against former prime minister Najib Razak. It was not easy. He has lots of funds, and he still holds sway among some in government and security officers."