Dramatic drone footage shows shark tracking surfer in Australia

MELBOURNE: A dramatic close encounter between Australian world championship surfer Matt Wilkinson and a shark off the east coast of the country was captured by a drone.

It shows the shark circle him, close in and then dart away from his feet.

Mr Wilkinson was paddling in from a surf at Sharpes Beach, 733km north of Sydney, when the shark swam towards him and then under his surfboard yesterday, with the drama being captured on a drone used by lifeguards to watch for sharks.

The 1.3m great white shark then circled and swam up to Mr Wilkinson's feet, which were trailing in the water, and quickly turned away.

Mr Wilkinson, a former pro surfer, said: "I heard a splash and a noise and looked around and couldn't see anything.