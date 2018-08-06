Dream of being PM within Anwar's grasp: Columnist

Mr Anwar Ibrahim's party has begun referring to him as the next prime minister at public events.

His first public confirmation that he would soon be returning to Parliament came during a ceramah, or political rally, for the Sungai Kandis by-election earlier this week, and it was greeted with cheers.

He is dead serious about becoming prime minister this time around even though the confirmation was made somewhat tongue-in-cheek.

Everyone knows he will have to contest a by-election sooner or later, but hearing him say it sent a thrill through the crowd.

The visitors during his recent hospital stay included Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (who visited twice), Turkish ministers and the Sultan of Johor.

Mr Anwar is on the threshold of achieving the dream that has eluded him for so long. He became the new Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president yesterday when he won unopposed.

Cyberspace chatter has been critical of Mr Anwar's seeming impatience to take over from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad who is seen as an experienced pair of hands helming a largely inexperienced government.

The opinion out there is that as the catalyst behind Pakatan Harapan's win, Dr Mahathir should be given time to change the country.

But the change of government is also seen as the culmination of the flame that Mr Anwar lit 20 years ago.

Mr Anwar's 1998 sacking from the government sparked off a Malay awakening.

Many moderate and well-educated Malays joined the reformasi revolt against Dr Mahathir's regime, causing Umno to lose out to a whole generation of young Malays who would have otherwise gravitated towards the party.

Mr Anwar is not perfect but his supporters insist that his time has come.

Becoming PKR president is crucial because PKR has 48 MPs, the most among the Pakatan Harapan partners, and that gives him the locus standi to lay claim to the premiership.

But where will he contest to return to Parliament? Who will resign to make way for him?

A party MP from Penang and his long-time friend has said he is ready to vacate his seat for Mr Anwar.

A popular assumption is that Mr P. Prabakaran, the Batu MP, may make way for him. But the circle around Mr Anwar wants him to reclaim the legacy seat of Permatang Pauh, where his journey began.

Returning to Permatang Pauh will remind the people of the ups and downs in his career and the sacrifices made by his family. That means his daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, will need to vacate the seat, a move that needs to be handled delicately.

She has yet to warm the seat, and people may not take kindly to the way the family plays musical chairs with this legacy seat.

The Permatang Pauh scenario has gathered strength within the party following the death of Seri Setia assemblyman, Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin.

Ms Nurul Izzah will not be left without a seat, and she can follow in her mother's footsteps to contest a state seat in Selangor.

It will widen her political experience and, where the camp of Mr Rafizi Ramli (the PKR vice-president) is concerned, Ms Nurul Izzah can counter the overwhelming influence of deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali in Selangor.

But the reality may be far more complicated and fraught with danger.

Becoming the party president and winning a by-election is the easy part. The hard part is telling Dr Mahathir to make way.

The loyal circle around Mr Anwar is all too aware that the man who had stood in his way two decades ago is still standing between him and the top post.

It makes people in PKR jittery. They are unsure whether Dr Mahathir will make way gracefully or if history will repeat itself.

The PKR circle has also been watching the way Mr Azmin's Economic Affairs portfolio has been entrusted with so much clout and power.

Mr Azmin's appointment to the sovereign wealth fund Khazanah board sent ripples through his party.

Moreover, the appointment came a day after Mr Rafizi launched his campaign to take on Mr Azmin for the deputy president post.

Some imagine that Dr Mahathir is trying to help Mr Azmin, which the Prime Minister has denied.

Being Dr Mahathir's blue-eyed boy may not necessarily help Mr Azmin in the PKR polls, given the lingering distrust that party members have for the older man.

However, the establishment opinion is that Dr Mahathir will not play out Mr Anwar again.

He is, after all, 93 and his party has only 11 MPs compared with 48 MPs from PKR.

But Dr Mahathir will not be pushed or pressured. He has a job to finish, and he will make way when he feels he has completed what he set out to do.

Mr Anwar had been close to becoming prime minister but his impatience caused his downfall in 1998.

It is obvious he is treading much more carefully this time around and is determined not to make the same mistakes.