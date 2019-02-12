Driver involved in Penang Bridge crash charged

The driver of the SUV was killed when it plunged into the sea after collidng with another vehicle on Penang Bridge last month.

BUKIT MERTAJAM The car driver who was involved in an accident with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by a student that plunged into the sea from the Penang Bridge last month was charged in a Malaysian court yesterday.

M. Vaitheswaran, 21, is accused of driving recklessly and causing the death of Mr Moey Yun Peng, 20, at about 3am on Jan 20.

The charge carries a maximum of 10 years' jail, a maximum fine of RM20,000 (S$6,700) or both upon conviction.

Vaitheswaran pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap set RM7,000 bail with one surety and ordered that Vaitheswaran's driving licence be suspended until the case was over.

She also ordered Vaitheswaran to report to the nearest police station monthly and fixed March 18 for mention of the case.

In the incident, the SUV driven by Mr Moey, a private college student, plunged into the sea after a vehicle collided with it on Penang Bridge.

Mr Moey's body was found strapped to the driver's seat after the vehicle was retrieved from the sea three days later.