Driver in Penang Bridge crash tests positive for cannabis

A Toyoto Vios crashed into a Mazda CX-5 SUV, sending it plunging into the sea below the Penang Bridge.

BUTTERWORTH, PENANG: A 21-year-old driver of the Toyota Vios that collided with a Mazda CX-5 SUV, sending it plunging into the sea below the Penang Bridge, has tested positive for cannabis.

The incident took place at 2.45am on Sunday.

Yesterday, Malaysian police said they had found the SUV with the body in it, The Star reported.

Various Malaysian reports indentified the driver of the vehicle as college student Moey Yun Peng, 20.

A dashcam video from a passing car showed the Toyota colliding with the Mazda at high speed and sending the car smashing against the bridge's protective railing and plunging into the sea.

Central Seberang Prai police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said besides showing traces of the drug, the police have taken the Toyota driver's blood sample to test for any traces of alcohol, The Star reported.

ACP Nik Ros said the driver is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital for injuries to his head, arms and legs.

The driver had received treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital and was discharged, but fainted at home before being rushed to the private hospital.

Investigations revealed both drivers are childhood friends and believed to have been speeding towards the mainland.

The duo had earlier attended a friend's birthday party at a club in George Town.

NOT CLOSE FRIENDS

Mr Moey's sister-in-law told the New Straits Times yesterday they were not close friends and rarely spent time together.

She said she not sure how they could have been involved in the accident together.

Mr Moey's family members and his girlfriend were at the Batu Uban Marine Police Headquarters yesterday.

After saying they had been in a relationship for two years, Mr Moey's girlfriend burst into tears and walked away, the New Straits Times reported.

His family members asked marine police about the developments in the case and about the driver of the Toyota Vios, who is being treated at a private hospital.

Mr Moey's brother confirmed that the victim was driving alone when the accident occurred.