Drop and give 50 for no mask in Bali
Foreigners caught not wearing masks in Bali are being subject to some unusual punishment: push-ups and squats. Footage on social media this week shows tourists doing the exercises as masked security officials stood over them. Bali made wearing a mask mandatory last year as Indonesia battled a raging Covid-19 outbreak, AFP reported. Recently, scores of foreigners were caught flouting the rule, said a security official. More than 70 paid a 100,000 rupiah (S$9) fine, but about 30 said they had no money and were ordered to do push-ups instead.
Those without masks had to do up to 50, while those who wore them improperly got 15.
