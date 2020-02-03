Drunk driver in Sydney slams into children, kills 4

People gathering to pay their respects yesterday at a makeshift memorial in a Sydney suburb, at the site of the accident which killed four children.

SYDNEY A drunk driver slammed his pickup truck into a group of children, killing two sisters, their brother and a cousin and seriously injuring three others, the police said yesterday.

The 29-year-old driver was charged with manslaughter and high-range drink driving following the incident late on Saturday in the Oatlands suburb of western Sydney.

The children were on a footpath when the four-wheel drive jumped the curb and rammed into them, the police alleged.

Three girls aged 8 to 12 and a 13-year-old boy died at the scene and two other girls and a boy were injured and taken to hospital, where they were in a stable condition, the police said.

"Yesterday, I lost three of my children. I had a cousin, Bridget, she lost her daughter as well," Mr Daniel Abdallah told reporters. "I'm numb, probably that's how I feel at the moment," he said. "All I just want to say is, please, drivers be careful. These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each others' company and this morning I woke up, I've lost three kids."

Australian Broadcast Corp online said the truck was allegedly driven by Samuel Davidson. He and a 24-year-old male passenger were both uninjured in the crash.